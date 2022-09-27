Left Menu

Maharashtra govt to recruit 20,000 police constables

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:23 IST
Maharashtra govt to recruit 20,000 police constables
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to fill 20,000 posts of police constable with the state cabinet approving a proposal in this regard.

The cabinet, at a meeting here, approved the proposal to fill all existing vacancies in the constable category in the state police force.

At present, recruitment process has started for filling up vacancies of 7,231 constable posts this year. Additional posts were created last year in the category.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said fresh recruitments will considerably reduce work burden on the police department.

In another decision, the cabinet gave a green signal to a proposal to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of forest officials killed by wild animals.

Also, an ex-gratia of Rs 3.30 lakh will be given to a forest officer if he is rendered handicapped in an attack by wild animals, while Class C and D employees of the department will get Rs 3 lakh each for the same condition, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022