Left Menu

Maha: Woman mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 27-09-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 19:37 IST
Maha: Woman mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger at a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon at Awalgaon village in Bramhapuri tehsil, some 128 km from the district headquarters, he said.

The victim Dhrupada Mohurle had gone to her farm when a big cat lurking in the bushes attacked and killed her, said R D Shende, range forest officer of south forest range in Bramhapuri Forest Division.

Following a search, the woman's body was found in compartment no 1138 in the range, he said, adding that a spot inspection was performed in the presence of forest officials and police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022