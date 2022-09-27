Left Menu

Woman killed by husband for refusing to wear hijab in Mumbai: Police

A woman living separately for the last few months died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband when she refused to wear a hijab and sought a divorce in Mumbai, police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2022 20:17 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 20:17 IST
Accused in Police custody(filephoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A woman living separately for the last few months died after she was allegedly attacked by her husband when she refused to wear a hijab and sought a divorce in Mumbai, police said. Inspector Vilas Rathod told ANI, "The victim was living separately with her 2-year-old child due to being pressured by accused and his family members to wear Muslim dress. On Monday she called her husband and asked for a divorce and when the victim refused to hand over the custody of their child, she was killed by the accused. Further investigation is going on."

According to the police, accused Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh allegedly murdered his Hindu wife by cutting her neck and hand on Monday night. The couple had got married got 3 years ago and have a 2-year-old child. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

