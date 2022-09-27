497 railway stations made Divyangjan friendly with lifts, escalators

As a part of 'Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan', to provide ease of movement to the differently-abled, aged and children on railway platforms, Indian Railways is installing lifts and escalators at railway stations across the country. So far, there are 497 stations where either lifts or escalators have been provided, according to a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

As per the official information given by the Ministry of Railways, escalators have been installed in state capitals, cities with a population of more than 10 lakh or stations having a footfall of more than 25,000 per day. So far, 1090 escalators at 339 stations have been provided up to August 2022.

The information also read that as per policy, GM/Zonal Railways are empowered to select stations/platforms for the provision of lifts considering footfall, constraints of space etc. So far, 981 Lifts at 400 stations have been provided up to August 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Indian Railways has been consistently trying to improve passenger amenities at various stations. Provision of escalators and Lifts at the railway platforms is a part of this and also a necessity in view of the ever-increasing passenger volumes. Such facility would facilitate improvement at the exit or entry of passengers and is a further step to improve passenger safety as well. (ANI)

