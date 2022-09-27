U.S. ready to support European partners investigating Nord Stream -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 21:24 IST
Washington stands ready to provide support to European partners investigating the leaking Nord Stream pipelines, a U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Unexplained gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted investigations by European countries into the cause, including the possibility of sabotage.
