Blinken says he understands Nord Stream leaks won't have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday his understanding was leaks detected in the Nord Stream gas pipelines would not have a significant impact on Europe's energy resilience.
Blinken, speaking at a press conference alongside India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said the United States had not yet confirmed initial reports that the leaks could be the result of an attack or sabotage, but said if they were due to sabotage that would not be in anyone's interests.
