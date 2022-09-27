Left Menu

Germany plans to put two nuclear plants on standby until April 2023

Updated: 27-09-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 22:02 IST
Germany plans to put two nuclear plants on standby until April 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
Germany plans to place two of its last nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim as reserves until April 15, 2023 and will decide whether to extend their lives this year, depending on the nuclear power situation in France, the economy ministry said.

"Today, I have to say that the data from France suggests that we will then call up and use the reserve," Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday.

