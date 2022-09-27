Shimla police recovers 57 gm heroin, arrests two persons
Shimla police arrested two accused and recovered 57.87 gm of heroin from their possession on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Shimla police arrested two accused and recovered 57.87 gm of heroin from their possession on Tuesday. According to the police, two accused Nikhil Sharma and Priyanka, both residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh were arrested from the Sanjauli area of Shimla. The accused and his accomplice were on the radar of Shimla police for allegedly being involved in drug supply.
"Both the accused have been taken into custody and will be produced in court where the police will seek their custody. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against both the accused," said Kamal Sharma, DSP and spokesperson of Shimla district police. According to police, further investigations are underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDPS
- Saharanpur
- Uttar
- Narcotics Drugs
- Shimla
- Priyanka
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: Search teams formed to trace missing Champawat SDM
Uttarakhand govt to conduct survey of all madrassas in state: CM Dhami
Survey of madrassas in Uttarakhand is necessary: CM Dhami
Woman dies after being swept away in UP's Saharanpur
Uttar Pradesh government begins survey of unrecognised madrassas from today