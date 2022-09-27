Left Menu

Germany plans to place two of its last nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim as reserves until April 15, 2023, and will decide whether to extend their lives this year, depending on the nuclear power situation in France, the economy ministry said. Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia due to the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby until April.

27-09-2022
German minister plans for extension of two nuclear plant lifespans

Germany plans to place two of its last nuclear power plants Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim as reserves until April 15, 2023, and will decide whether to extend their lives this year, depending on the nuclear power situation in France, the economy ministry said.

Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia due to the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby until April. "The operators will now make all the preparations needed for the southern German nuclear power plants to produce electricity in winter and beyond the end of the year, naturally in compliance with safety regulations," said Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Operators E.ON and EnBW welcomed the agreement on the possible temporary prolonged operation of their plants. The nuclear power supply situation in France would be a big factor in the final decision as to whether to extend the lifespans of the plants, he said.

"Today, I have to say that the data from France suggests that we will then call up and use the reserve," Habeck said.

