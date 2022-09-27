Left Menu

White House: U.S. welcomes Russians seeking asylum

The United States welcomes Russians seeking asylum from President Vladimir Putin's "unpopular" war, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"We believe that regardless of their nationality, they may apply for asylum in the United States and have their claim educated on a case by case basis," she said.

Earlier in the day, an ally of President Putin issued a stark new nuclear warning to Ukraine and the West as Russia began releasing results of referendums it bills as a prelude to it annexing four Ukrainian regions. https://reut.rs/3dHE4K9

