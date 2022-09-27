Norway to strengthen security at oil, gas installations

Left Menu

Europe was investigating major leaks in two Russian pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea on Tuesday as Sweden launched a preliminary probe into possible sabotage to infrastructure at the centre of an energy standoff. "Based on the information we have seen so far, much indicates acts of sabotage," Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement.

Norway will strengthen security at its oil and gas installations following gas leaks in the Baltic Sea and reports of drone activities in the North Sea, the Nordic country's energy minister said on Tuesday. Europe was investigating major leaks in two Russian pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea on Tuesday as Sweden launched a preliminary probe into possible sabotage to infrastructure at the centre of an energy standoff.

"Based on the information we have seen so far, much indicates acts of sabotage," Norwegian Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in a statement. The government had consulted with the armed forces and operators of oil and gas installations, both on land and offshore, it said.

On Monday, Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority had urged greater vigilance over unidentified drones seen flying near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms, warning they could pose a risk of accidents or deliberate attacks. Following the sharp decline in Russian gas deliveries this year due to the war in Ukraine, Norway is now Europe's biggest gas supplier and a major oil producer, with combined output exceeding 4 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Gassco, Norway's gas pipeline system operator, said it was following the situation "carefully". "We are getting continuously updated advice from the authorities," a spokesperson said.

