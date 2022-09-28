Left Menu

Saudi king names crown prince as prime minister

The crown prince, known as MbS, had been the defense minister and has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East. Prince Khalid bin Salman, MbS's younger brother, previously served as deputy defense minister.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:06 IST
Saudi king names crown prince as prime minister
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz named his son and heir Prince Mohammed bin Salman as the kingdom's prime minister and his second son Prince Khalid as defense minister, a royal decree said on Tuesday. The reshuffle kept another son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, as energy minister, the royal decree, carried by state news agency SPA, said.

Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan and Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih remained unchanged, the decree showed. The crown prince, known as MbS, had been the defense minister and has been the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East.

Prince Khalid bin Salman, MbS's younger brother, previously served as deputy defense minister. King Salman will still preside the cabinet meetings that he attends, the decree said.

The 86-year-old king, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince. He has been hospitalised several times over the last two years. Prince Mohammed has changed Saudi Arabia radically since he rose to power in 2017 as he led efforts to diversify the economy from dependence on oil, allowed women to drive and curbed the clerics' power over society.

His reforms, however, have come with a massive crackdown on dissent, with activists, royals, women rights' activists and businessmen jailed. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018 has tarnished his reputation and strained the kingdom's relations with the United States and other Western allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022