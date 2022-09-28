Danish PM says govt views gas leaks as 'deliberate actions'

Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen says her government views the gas leaks off a Danish island in the Baltic Sea as "deliberate actions." Asked whether it was an attack on Denmark, Frederiksen replied Tuesday that the leaks happened in international waters and "the answer is thus no." Explosions rattled the Baltic Sea before the unusual leaks were discovered on two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. Some European leaders and experts are pointing to possible sabotage during an energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Danish defense minister Morten Bodskov will travel to Brussels to meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg to talk about the gas leaks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)