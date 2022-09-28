Left Menu

All Gun systems procured in last five years apart from Ultra-Light Howitzer are indigenous

All Gun systems procured in the last five years or being procured, apart from Ultra-Light Howitzer, are indigenous Gun Systems being manufactured in India, as per the Defence establishment sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:38 IST
All Gun systems procured in last five years apart from Ultra-Light Howitzer are indigenous
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All Gun systems procured in the last five years or being procured, apart from Ultra-Light Howitzer, are indigenous Gun Systems being manufactured in India, as per the Defence establishment sources. "Indian Army is also progressing the development of indigenous Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, commonly known as ATAGS, and Mounted Gun Systems (MGS)," sources said.

An influx of indigenously more advanced Pinaka weapon systems is in the offing where six more regiments have been contracted and delivery would commence soon. "These Regiments will be equipped with electronically and mechanically improved weapon system capable of firing variety of ammunition over longer ranges," sources mentioned.

Defence establishment sources said Pinaka will provide long-range firepower in High Altitude Areas along Northern Borders. "Pinaka regiments have been enabled at high altitude and Mobility validation of equipment carried out in harsh high altitude terrain. One regiment has been inducted along Northern borders in high-altitude areas after extensive validation. High altitude firing validation is planned," it adds.

Ultra Light Howitzers have been procured to address sector-specific operational requirements, especially in the tough terrain & high altitude areas of the Northern Borders of the country. "Highly transportable for rapid deployment to meet any operational situation, the gun can be air-lifted & transported using Chinook helicopter and deployed at short notice.

Regiments have been operationally validated and deployed along Northern Borders," as per sources. Dhanush Gun Systems has been inducted and operationalized in High Altitude along Northern Borders.

Dhanush gun is an electronically and mechanically upgraded version of the Bofors gun and the first regiment inducted along Northern borders after extensive validation. Dhanush Gun System is a major milestone in the history of indigenous development of Artillery Guns and a huge step towards Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing.

Sharang gun is also going for enhancement of 130 mm gun system and with a successful up-gunned gun with better range, accuracy and consistency corroborating Indigenous Defence Capability. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022