US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at two-year low as bear market deepens

Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down about 24% from its record high close on Jan. 3. Last week, the Fed signaled that high rates could last through 2023, and the index erased the last of its gains from a summer rally and recorded its lowest close since November 2020. Speaking on Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard made a case for more rate hikes, while Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the central bank will need to raise rates by at least another percentage point this year.

"It's disappointing, but it's not a surprise," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "People are concerned about the Federal Reserve, the direction of interest rates, the health of the economy." Analysts at Wells Fargo now see the U.S. central bank taking its target range for the Fed funds rate to between 4.75% and 5.00% by the first quarter of 2023.

Most of 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell, with utilities and consumer staples weighing heavily. The energy sector index rallied after Sweden launched a probe into possible sabotage after major leaks in two Russian pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

Microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet each dipped for much of the session. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield touched its highest level in more than 12 years amid the hawkish comments from Fed officials.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 6.49 points, or 0.18%, to end at 3,648.55 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 30.73 points, or 0.28%, to 10,833.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.54 points, or 0.38%, to 29,148.27. Concerns about corporate profits taking a hit from soaring prices and a weaker economy have also roiled Wall Street in the past two weeks.

Analysts have cut their S&P 500 earnings expectations for the third and fourth quarters, as well as for the full year. For the third quarter, analysts now see S&P 500 earnings per share rising 4.6% year-over-year, compared with 11.1% growth expected at the start of July.

