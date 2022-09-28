U.S. OKs potential sale of M1A2K tank ammunition to Kuwait -Pentagon
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 01:47 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of M1A2K tank operational and training ammunition, and related equipment to Kuwait in a deal valued at up to $250 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
The proposed sale will improve Kuwait's ability to meet current and future regional threats, the Pentagon said in a statement.
