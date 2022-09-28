Odisha working towards harnessing tourism potential: CM Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said the state government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable. Speaking on the occasion of World Tourism Day, Patnaik said, "Every year, World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27. The theme of World Tourism Day this year is Rethinking Tourism. The State Government is actively working towards making the tourism sector socially and economically sustainable."

"Odisha tourism is focused on having greater resilience against disruptive events such as cyclones and pandemics, and ensuring the responsible design of new tourism products. Our award-winning ecotourism model is a shining example built on a shared vision for a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector," he said. The Chief Minister said from pristine beaches to rolling hills and from exquisite wildlife to rich heritage, Odisha is a treasure trove of diverse tourism destinations. "Odisha's excellent road networks connecting neighbouring States to Odisha's hinterlands today enable road trippers to discover India's best-kept secret. I welcome the riding communities, backpackers and road trippers across the nation to explore Odisha by road," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)