Banks, commodity-linked stocks lead London's FTSE 100 lower

Moody's said that large unfunded tax cuts were "credit negative" for the United Kingdom and further questioned the credibility of the government's fiscal strategy. Economy-sensitive banking stocks declined 2.2%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 12:52 IST
UK's FTSE 100 tumbled on Wednesday, dragged by banks, oil majors and mining stocks, while sentiment was further dented by strong criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and ratings agency Moody's against tax cuts initiated by the government.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 1.0%, while the more domestically oriented FTSE 250 shed 1.2% by 0709 GMT. The energy and mining sector slid 1.5% and 1.7%, respectively, as a strengthening dollar weighed on metal prices, while oil supply cuts caused by Hurricane Ian further hurt crude prices.

The IMF, which had bailed the British economy in 1976, made it clear that at this economic juncture fiscal policy should not work against monetary policy. Moody's said that large unfunded tax cuts were "credit negative" for the United Kingdom and further questioned the credibility of the government's fiscal strategy.

Economy-sensitive banking stocks declined 2.2%. Retailers fell 2.1%, with online fashion retailer Boohoo sliding 4.7% after it cut its full-year outlook, blaming a worsening macro-economic and consumer backdrop.

Burberry Group rose 2.6% after it announced that Daniel Lee would be its new chief creative officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who is stepping down.

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

 India
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

 Global
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

 Global

