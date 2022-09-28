Left Menu

There is a risk that UK ends up in a "doom loop" - economist Julian Jessop

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:20 IST
There is a risk that UK ends up in a "doom loop" - economist Julian Jessop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Economist Julian Jessop on Wednesday warned that Britain's economy could end up in a "doom loop" of falling currency and rising interest rates, but stressed that he believed recent market moves had been an over reaction.

"I think it is correct to be concerned about the fall in the pound and the rise in long term interest rates, and there is a risk that we do end up in a doom loop of a falling currency, rising interest rates and weaker growth which obviously would undermine the agenda the new government," he told Radio 4.

"But I also think that people have overreacted in the heat of the last few days."

Also Read: Staff at Britain's busiest container port Felixstowe plan new strike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022