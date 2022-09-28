Left Menu

2 orangutans recovered along Assam-Mizoram border

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

Two baby orangutans have been recovered from a remote area along the Assam-Mizoram border, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The animals were found at the checkgate in Lailapur area of Assam's Cachar district late on Monday, he said.

Cachar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tejas Mariswamy told PTI that the orangutans were found abandoned at the checkgate, and are suspected to have been brought from Myanmar.

Mariswamy said the animals are likely aged less than a year.

An investigation has been launched, police said.

As per experts, orangutans are great apes native to the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia, but are now found only in parts of Borneo and Sumatra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

