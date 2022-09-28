Left Menu

Motor racing-Mercedes extends partnership with Petronas

Mercedes have won the constructors title eight times since partnering with Petronas in 2010, though drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to win a race this season. "Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years' time," said CEO and team principal Toto Wolff.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:06 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes extends partnership with Petronas
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

The Mercedes Formula One team said on Wednesday it will renew its title and technical partnership with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026. Mercedes have won the constructors title eight times since partnering with Petronas in 2010, though drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to win a race this season.

"Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years' time," said CEO and team principal Toto Wolff. "This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.

"From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions." Wolff, Hamilton and Russell are in Kuala Lumpur ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022