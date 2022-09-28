Left Menu

UP: Mirzapur admin bans smoking, tobacco use in Vindhyachal Navratri fair area

UP: Mirzapur admin bans smoking, tobacco use in Vindhyachal Navratri fair area
The district administration here has banned smoking and use of tobacco in the Vindhyachal Navratri fair area, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The ban order was issued by the District Magistrate (DM) Divya Mittal under provisions of the union government's tobacco control law.

Talking to PTI, the DM said the fair area has been declared smoking and tobacco-free keeping in view the health considerations of the masses.

A statement issued by the DM's office said those found violating the order will be penalised according to the law.

The fair is organised in an area of about 15 km in and around the famous Vindhyachal temple, one of the most revered Shakti Peethas of Goddess Sati.

The Central government had in 2004 enacted a comprehensive tobacco control law, the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003 (prohibition of advertisement and regulation of trade and commerce, production, supply, and distribution) to reduce tobacco use.

The annual Navratri fair that began here on September 25 will conclude on October 4.

Lakhs of people from across the country visit the fair every day and devotees perform 'mundan' (tonsure) and other rituals in the temple areas during his time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

