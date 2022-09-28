Kremlin says Turkish banks under 'unprecedented' U.S. pressure over Mir cards
The Kremlin on Wednesday said Turkish state banks that have stopped using Russia's Mir bank cards are clearly under unprecedented U.S. pressure and the threat of secondary sanctions. Banks in several countries including Turkey, Vietnam and Kazakhstan have withdrawn support for Mir. Mir is Moscow's alternative to Visa and Mastercard, which suspended operations in Russia over its actions in Ukraine and whose cards issued in Russia have stopped working abroad.
