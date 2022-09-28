UP: Infant goes missing in Shahjahanpur village; wild animal attack suspected

A three-day-old girl vanished from her mother’s side while sleeping in a village here, police said on Wednesday. Locals have expressed apprehension that the infant may have been taken away by some wild animal.

A Forest department team has been deployed in search of the infant, police said.

Shanti Devi of Mundiya Kala village had given birth to a baby girl three days ago, District Forest Officer Prakhar Gupta told PTI on Wednesday.

The matter was reported with a written complaint at the Allahganj Police Station here.

Pradeep Sherawat, In-charge Allahganj Police Station, said that after receiving the complaint, a police team was sent to the village along with a forest department team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)