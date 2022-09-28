Russia to spend $55 bln from rainy-day fund to cover 2022 budget deficit -FinMin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia plans to spend 3.19 trillion roubles ($54.62 billion) from its National Wealth Fund (NWF) this year to cover its budget deficit, a draft budget published on the finance ministry's website showed on Wednesday.
In 2023, Russia intends to spend 1.95 trillion roubles on budget deficit financing from the NWF, a rainy-day fund made up of oil and gas revenues, and another 643.7 billion roubles in 2024. ($1 = 58.4000 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- finance ministry's
- Russia