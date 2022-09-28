German navy aiding with Nord Stream leaks investigation - defence ministry
Germany's navy is contributing to the investigation into the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline leaks, said Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, who added that the situation must be clarified and those responsible must be identified quickly.
"The presumed sabotage of the Baltic Sea pipelines is yet another reminder that we are dependent on critical infrastructure, also underwater," said Lambrecht in a statement on Wednesday.
