Russian asked Denmark for information on Nord Stream damage - RIA cites Russian embassy in Denmark

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Russian embassy in Denmark said on Wednesday that Russia had asked Copenhagen to provide information about damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines as soon as it became known, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported.

Leaks in the pipelines were detected on Monday after they burst in several locations in Danish and Swedish waters. The European Union and NATO have blamed the incidents on sabotage.

