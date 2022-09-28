K'taka education dept orders probe into essay competition on Prophet Muhammad at school following protests

The Karnataka education department has ordered an inquiry into the incident in which the headmaster of a government school in Karnataka's Gadag asked students to write an essay on Prophet Muhammad following which activists of the right wing outfit Sri Rama Sene protested against him. Block Education officer Virupakshappa Naduvinamani told ANI, "I'll get the complaint copy from Sri Ram Sene. I'll also get information from the headmaster of the school and students and provide them to the deputy director." The state education department has ordered an enquiry.

Abdul Munafar Bijapur, headmaster of the Government High School in Nagavi Village, had organised an essay competition on Prophet Mohammed. Subsequently, the right-wing activists barged into the school premises. The incident took place in the Government High School in Nagavi village. The activists barged into the school and heckled the headmaster, leaving the 172 students in a state of shock.

The activists of Ram Sene accused the headmaster of trying to facilitate religious conversion. Sharanappa Gowda Haplad, a parent, said, "I came to know that the headmaster of the school was trying to impose Islam in the minds of students by conducting an essay writing competition and announcing Rs 5,000 prize money. The boys and girls in the hope of winning Rs 5,000 were made to write essays. His intention was to convert students. That's why I informed Sri Ram Sene activists. I want to know what's the intention of organising an essay competition on Prophet Mohammad." (ANI)

