UK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Sky News

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is not resigning and there will be no reversal of policy, Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby said on Twitter, citing Treasury sources.

Kwarteng's tax cut plans, on top of an energy bill bailout, all funded by a huge increase in government borrowing, have triggered financial market chaos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)