UK finance minister Kwarteng not resigning, no reversal in policy -Treasury source

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is not resigning and there will be no reversal of policy, a Treasury source said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier report by Sky News political editor Beth Rigby.

Kwarteng's tax cut plans, on top of an energy bill bailout, all funded by a huge increase in government borrowing, have triggered financial market chaos.

