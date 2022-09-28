Left Menu

Telangana govt to give 30% profits of Singareni Collieries to employees as Dussehra gift

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday decided to give a 30% share of the profits of state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the year 2021-22 to the company's employees as Dussehra gift.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:41 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday decided to give a 30% share of the profits of state-run Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the year 2021-22 to the company's employees as Dussehra gift. "As per CM Rao's instructions, his principal secretary Narsinga Rao issued an order to the Singareni Chairman and Managing Director to pay the special incentive to the company's workers immediately before Dussehra," a statement from the chief minister's office said.

As part of this step, the company will pay Rs 368 crore to the eligible workers. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is a Government coal mining company jointly owned by the Government of Telangana and the Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis. The Singareni coal reserves stretch across 350 Km of the Pranahita - Godavari Valley of Telangana with a proven geological reserve aggregating to a whopping 8791 million tonnes. SCCL is currently operating 20 opencast and 24 underground mines in 4 districts of Telangana with a manpower of around 43,895. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

