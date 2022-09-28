EU tells countries gas price cap would come with risks

The European Commission has warned EU countries that a broad cap on gas prices could be complex to launch and pose risks to energy security, amid calls from countries for Brussels to step in to tame high fuel prices.

"Establishing the appropriate level for the cap would be a challenging exercise due to internal and global market dynamics and entailing risks from the point of view of security of supply," the Commission said in a document analysing various options the EU could consider to curb gas prices, which was shared with EU countries and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

