NIA arrests 26th accused in Heroin seizure case at Mundra Port

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made their 26th arrest in the illegal international trade of heroin into India for supporting terrorist activities. The accused has been identified as Sushanta Sarkar, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case was initially registered by DRI, Gandhidham. So far, a charge sheet has been submitted on March 14, against 10 arrested accused and 6 wanted accused, and a supplementary charge sheet has been filed on August 29, against 9 accused in NIA special court Ahmedabad. As per the NIA, the case pertains to an international drug smuggling syndicate, run by the brother duo, Hassan Daad and Hussain Daad, both Afghan nationals. The duo has delivered multiple heroin laded consignments to India through containers, via the maritime route.

The heroin was purified in Afghanistan and concealed in other materials like semi-processed talc and bituminous coal. These consignments were then sent to the Indian ports of Gujarat and Kolkata and further to New Delhi, via trucks. The accused arrested on Tuesday were an important part of the criminal conspiracy, and had ordered a heroin laded shipment of semi-processed Talc from Afghanistan to India via Iran in November. He used his firm 'Jesus Christ Impex' for the said purpose. He further transported the consignment to the firm of another accused Kabir Talwar, in New Delhi. The consignment was unloaded by members of the heroin smuggling syndicate who are charge-sheeted in the instant case, informed the NIA.

Further investigations in the case are in progress, said the agency. (ANI)

