Final heat treatment for KKNP-5 reactor vessel carried out: Rosatom

Rosatom on Wednesday said it has carried out the final heat treatment of the reactor vessel for the fifth unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant being built in Tamil Nadu.

The heat treatment was carried out by Atommash, AEM-Technologies, JSC Branch in Volgodonsk, Russia, a Rosatom statement said.

After welding the finishing weld, the reactor vessel, weighing 320 tonnes, was moved to a gas furnace and six thermocouples were installed.

The equipment was in the furnace for four days at a temperature of 650 degrees Celsius for 8-10 hours.

The heat treatment of the reactor vessel is necessary to relieve the stress of welds and obtain the required mechanical properties of the metal.

Reactor is an item of the first safety class. It is a vertical cylindrical vessel with an elliptical bottom with the active zone and internals located inside the vessel. From above, the reactor is hermetically sealed by a top head with drives of mechanisms and units for regulating and protecting reactors and nozzles for outputting cables of in-reactor control sensors installed on it.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project will have six VVER-1000 type reactors with an installed capacity of 6000 MW. The first two units were connected to the national electricity grid in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

