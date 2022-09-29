Left Menu

Argentina poverty rate drops to 36.5% in first half of 2022

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Argentina's poverty rate fell to 36.5% in the first half of 2022 from 37.3% in the second half of 2021 and down from 40.6% in the first half of last year, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Argentina, a country of some 45 million people, is rich in natural resources from cattle and corn to natural gas, but plagued by inflation, economic mismanagement and years of cyclical debt crises.

Also Read: Atlanta's Thiago Almada in Argentina squad for friendlies

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

