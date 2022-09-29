Left Menu

Newmont's finance chief Nancy Buese to step down

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 01:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NewmontCorp)
Top gold miner Newmont Corp said on Wednesday chief financial officer Nancy Buese will step down on Nov. 1 and will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis.

Tabolt joined Newmont in 2021 and is currently the company's vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

