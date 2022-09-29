Newmont's finance chief Nancy Buese to step down
Top gold miner Newmont Corp said on Wednesday chief financial officer Nancy Buese will step down on Nov. 1 and will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis.
Tabolt joined Newmont in 2021 and is currently the company's vice president, controller and chief accounting officer.
