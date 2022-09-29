Left Menu

Biden tells economic team to stay in touch with allies on markets -White House

President Joe Biden directed his economic team on Monday to stay in touch with allies and key market players on developments in global financial and energy markets and to brief him regularly as conditions evolve, the White House said.

After a meeting between Biden and his administration's top economic officials, the White House said in a statement that his advisers had told him the U.S. economy remained "resilient in the face of global challenges."

"The President directed his team to stay in frequent touch with partners, allies, and key market actors, and to brief him regularly as conditions evolve," it said.

