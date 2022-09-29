Moscow was poised to annex parts of Ukraine within days, releasing what it called vote tallies showing support in four partially occupied provinces to join Russia, after what Kyiv and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint. REFERENDUMS

* The Russian-installed leaders of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces have formally asked President Putin to incorporate their territories into Russia. * The United States will impose economic costs on Moscow over the referendums as Biden administration officials look to the finance and energy sectors for future sanctions action.

* The European Union executive proposed an eighth round of sanctions against Russia, including tighter trade restrictions and an oil price cap for third countries. GAS PIPELINE LEAKS

* The European Union promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure after saying it suspected sabotage was behind gas leaks discovered this week on subsea Russian pipelines to Europe. * Officials did not say who they believed may be responsible; Russia, which slashed gas deliveries to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, has also said sabotage was a possibility.

* The United States believes it is too soon to conclude there was sabotage, a senior U.S. military official said. * Norway said it would deploy its military near oil and gas installations following the attack on the pipelines.

FIGHTING * Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would need to keep fighting until it had taken control of all of Donetsk. Around 40% is still under Ukrainian control.

* The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said 11 Russian attacks had been repelled on Wednesday, most of them north of Donetsk. Russian forces had shelled dozens of towns along the length of the front line, it said in a Facebook post. * Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.

* The United States unveiled a $1.1 billion arms package for Ukraine that includes 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, accompanying munitions, various types of counter drone systems and radar systems. The announcement brings the U.S. security aid to $16.2 billion since the February invasion. (Compiled by Grant McCool)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)