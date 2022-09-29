PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK motor groups call for more energy help as rising costs hit investment https://on.ft.com/3rdJzDh - Bank of England launches 65 bln stg move to calm markets https://on.ft.com/3SkLeTF

- EDF Energy to examine delaying closure of two UK nuclear plants https://on.ft.com/3UKRlSK - UK government 'must do more' to reassure markets, says CBI boss https://on.ft.com/3SDkcq8

Overview - Almost half of the UK's carmakers and parts suppliers have dropped or delayed investments due to rising energy prices, the industry's trade group, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has warned as it urged "long-term action" from the government on companies' costs.

- Britain's central bank took emergency action on Wednesday to avoid a meltdown in the UK pensions sector, unleashing a 65 billion pound($70.35 billion) bond-buying programme to stem a crisis in government debt markets. - EDF Energy is reviewing whether the closure of two of UK's five remaining nuclear power plants could be postponed beyond 2024, to help bolster domestic energy supplies in future winters.

- The head of the Confederation of British Industry, Tony Danker, has said Liz Truss' government "must do more to reassure the market", following the financial turmoil sparked by its tax-cutting fiscal package last week. ($1 = 0.9240 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

