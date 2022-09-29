Australia will not need to curb gas exports, minister says
Australia will not place curbs on gas exports after a deal struck with its three east coast producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fill a gap forecast in domestic supply, Resources Minister Madeleine King said on Thursday.
"This agreement will not impact supplies to overseas customers, and does not impact existing contracts," King told a televised media conference.
In August, the government said it would consider triggering the Australian Domestic Gas Security Mechanism and impose export curbs after the competition watchdog warned of the shortfall faced by the east coast market in 2023.
