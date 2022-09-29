Maha industrial unit blast: Cops register accidental death case; minister stresses on safety training of workforce

Police have registered a case of accidental death after three workers were killed and eight others injured in an explosion at an industrial unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

State Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ravindra Chavan, who is also the guardian minister of Palghar, visited the unit after the incident on Wednesday and directed the authorities to conduct a safety training of people working in the industries here. He said the industries should strictly follow the safety norms and regulations and such incidents should not recur.

Three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday afternoon when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area of Vasai town.

One of the injured persons was critical, an official from Valiv police station in Vasai said.

The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into the incident, he said.

The deceased, who were charred beyond recognition, were later identified as Ajay Badra (27), Sandeep Mishra (25), and Ashwin Patel (28), the official said. When the incident took place around 2.30 pm, there were 40 to 50 employees in the factory. After hearing the loud sound of explosion, they started rushing out of the premises, he said. Palghar Guardian Minister Chavan visited the explosion site and the hospital where the injured workers were being treated. Talking to reporters, he said it was suspected that the cylinder exploded during repair work and a police probe team was verifying it. He underlined the need for the workforce to avoid technical mistakes which cause such incidents. New and contractual workers should also be given safety training like the permanent employees, he said.

In addition to the compensation being given by the company management to the families of the deceased, the government will also try to give them a compensation, the minister said. He also assured all possible help from the government to the injured persons.

