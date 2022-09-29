Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says
Sweden's coast guard earlier this week discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, a coast guard spokesperson told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.
"Two of these four are in Sweden's exclusive economic zone," coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the newspaper. The two other holes are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.
The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.
