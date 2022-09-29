PM Modi begins two-day visit to Gujarat, holds roadshow in Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow after he touched down in Surat on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. A huge crowd gathered to welcome the Prime Minister as his cavalcade moved forward.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will cover Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji for various developmental projects and will inaugurate projects worth Rs 29,000 crore including the launch of Ahmedabad Metro Phase I worth Rs 12,900 crore. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crores in Surat.

Several events have been lined up for the Prime Minister during his visit to the poll-bound state. He will also participate in Navratri celebrations. These include water supply and drainage projects, DREAM City, Biodiversity Park and other development projects such as public infrastructure, heritage restoration, city bus/BRTS infrastructure, and electric vehicle infrastructure as well as joint projects by the central and state government. Phase-I of road infrastructure and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City will also be inaugurated.

The DREAM City project has been launched with the vision to meet the growing demand for commercial and residential space for the rapidly growing diamond trading sector in Surat. The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for Phase II of the project. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a biodiversity park, being built over 87 hectares, besides inaugurating the Khoj Museum at Science Centre in Surat. Built for children, the museum will have interactive displays, inquiry-based activities and inquisitiveness-based explorations.

Thereafter, he will travel to Bhavnagar to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental initiatives worth over Rs 5,200 crore. The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in the city. The port will be developed at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore and will have the state-of-the-art infrastructure for the CNG terminal. The port will have an ultra-modern container terminal, multipurpose terminal, and liquid terminal with direct door-step connectivity to the existing roadway and railway network.

The prime minister will also inaugurate a regional science centre in Bhavnagar, spread over 20 acres and built at a cost of around Rs 100 crore. The centre has several theme-based galleries including the marine aquatic gallery, automobile gallery, and the Nobel Prize gallery. The centre will provide a creative platform for children. During the programme, the prime minister will also inaugurate various other projects including package 7 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, 25 MW Palitana Solar PV Project, APPL Container (Aawadkrupa Plastomech Pvt. Ltd.) project; and lay the foundation stone of projects including package 9 of Sauni Yojna Link 2, Chorvadla Zone water supply project, among others. (ANI)

