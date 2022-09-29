Left Menu

Two persons were arrested, and 20.40 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession, Shimla Police informed on Thursday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 11:54 IST
2 held, 20.40 grams heroin seized in Shimla
Two arrested by Shimla Police (Photo/Shimla Police Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were arrested, and 20.40 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession, Shimla Police informed on Thursday. The two accused have been identified as Gaurav Dehraj and Vikas Kumar. As per the police, both of them are residents of Rohtak, Haryana.

The case has been registered at the Police Station West, with FIR Number 246/22 under sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (ND & PS) Act, the police said. Further investigations are underway in the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shimla police had arrested two persons and recovered 57.87 gm of heroin. According to the police, two accused Nikhil Sharma and Priyanka, both residents of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh were arrested from the Sanjauli area of Shimla. The accused and his accomplice were on the radar of Shimla police for allegedly being involved in drug supply.

"Both the accused have been taken into custody and will be produced in court where the police will seek their custody. A case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered against both the accused," DSP and spokesperson of Shimla district police, Kamal Sharma said on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

