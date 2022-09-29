Left Menu

Britain's Truss says fracking must have community consent

Many communities and lawmakers and environmental groups strongly oppose fracking. Asked what local consent looked like, Truss said: "The energy secretary will be laying out in more detail exactly what that looks like, but it does mean making sure there is local support for going ahead." "There are various detailed issues to be worked through," she said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:02 IST
Britain's Truss says fracking must have community consent
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday fracking would only be allowed to take place where a community has consented and the government was working on the "detailed issues" about how support would be gauged. "It's very important for me as prime minister that any fracking has local community consent," she told BBC Radio Lancashire, which broadcasts in the region where fracking for shale gas was halted after earth tremors.

This month, Truss's government lifted a moratorium on fracking in England that had been in place since 2019, saying strengthening energy supply was an "absolute priority". Many communities and lawmakers and environmental groups strongly oppose fracking.

Asked what local consent looked like, Truss said: "The energy secretary will be laying out in more detail exactly what that looks like, but it does mean making sure there is local support for going ahead." "There are various detailed issues to be worked through," she said. "But I will make sure there is local consent if we are to go ahead in any particular area with fracking."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022