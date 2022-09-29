MP: Junior engineer with electricity department held for bribery by EOW
- Country:
- India
A junior engineer with the Madhya Pradesh electricity department was nabbed on Thursday for alleged bribery by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), an official said.
Arun Saini had sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Kamakhya Multi Speciality Hospital and had threatened to file a case of power theft of Rs 2.5 lakh if the facility failed to pay, EOW inspector Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said.
''After the hospital manager approached the Gwalior unit of EOW, a trap was laid and Saini was caught while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe,'' Kushwaha added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police in money laundering case
PM Modi to release cheetahs, visit self-help-group-event in Madhya Pradesh on his birthday
Cheetahs from Namibia arrive in India, released by PM Modi in their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park
Normally I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me: PM Narendra Modi.
Cheetahs from Namibia arrive in India, released by PM Modi in their new home in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park