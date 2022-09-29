Left Menu

MP: Junior engineer with electricity department held for bribery by EOW

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A junior engineer with the Madhya Pradesh electricity department was nabbed on Thursday for alleged bribery by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), an official said.

Arun Saini had sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Kamakhya Multi Speciality Hospital and had threatened to file a case of power theft of Rs 2.5 lakh if the facility failed to pay, EOW inspector Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said.

''After the hospital manager approached the Gwalior unit of EOW, a trap was laid and Saini was caught while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe,'' Kushwaha added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

