MP: Junior engineer with electricity department held for bribery by EOW

A junior engineer with the Madhya Pradesh electricity department was nabbed on Thursday for alleged bribery by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), an official said.

Arun Saini had sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 from Kamakhya Multi Speciality Hospital and had threatened to file a case of power theft of Rs 2.5 lakh if the facility failed to pay, EOW inspector Shailendra Singh Kushwaha said.

''After the hospital manager approached the Gwalior unit of EOW, a trap was laid and Saini was caught while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe,'' Kushwaha added.

