Left Menu

EU countries heading for deal this week on energy windfall profit levies, official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-09-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 15:35 IST
EU countries heading for deal this week on energy windfall profit levies, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union countries are poised to approve a package of emergency measures including windfall profit levies on energy companies and a cut in electricity demand at a meeting of ministers on Friday, a senior EU official said.

"The ministers should hopefully adopt the regulation ... I believe the member states have expressed rather broad support towards the text," the official said, referring to the emergency measures proposed by the European Commission this month.

EU countries' ministers will also debate whether to cap gas prices, although no formal EU proposal for such a price cap is on the table yet, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022