EU countries heading for deal this week on energy windfall profit levies, official says

European Union countries are poised to approve a package of emergency measures including windfall profit levies on energy companies and a cut in electricity demand at a meeting of ministers on Friday, a senior EU official said.

"The ministers should hopefully adopt the regulation ... I believe the member states have expressed rather broad support towards the text," the official said, referring to the emergency measures proposed by the European Commission this month.

EU countries' ministers will also debate whether to cap gas prices, although no formal EU proposal for such a price cap is on the table yet, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)