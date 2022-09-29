German government to present energy package at 1200 GMT
The German government will hold a news conference on the country's current energy situation at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) in Berlin on Thursday, the chancellor's office said. Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner are expected to present a comprehensive solution for high gas and electricity prices.
