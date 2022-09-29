German govt agrees relief package worth 150-200 bln euros - Handelsblatt

The German government plans to launch a comprehensive relief package worth 150-200 billion euros ($145-194 billion) in response to soaring energy prices, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The package would include a gas price brake to cost a low-range three-digit billion euro sum, the newspaper added. ($1 = 1.0319 euros)

