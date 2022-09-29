Left Menu

Germany to take on new loans to finance 200 bln eur support package

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 17:52 IST
Germany to take on new loans to finance 200 bln eur support package
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will finance an "economic defence shield" of up to 200 billion euros, set up to help shoulder soaring energy prices, by taking on new loans, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, adding that the country's public finances were stable.

The measure was necessary "to get us through this difficult time," he said at a news conference in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022